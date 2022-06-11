Column: Support local libraries at Grand Lake gala July 14

“Tops of the Rockies,” the annual fundraiser hosted by The Friends of the Grand County Library, returns in July after a two-year absence due to Covid-19 restrictions.



For those of you not familiar with us, the Friends is a non-profit support group of the Grand County Library District. We focus primarily on early literacy and children’s programs that take place in the district and “Tops” is the premier event of the year to raise funds for those programs, such as the Summer Reading program and story times at each library branch.

This year’s 2 1/2-hour gala will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, in the Grand Lake Lodge Pavilion. The evening features music, wine/beer, appetizers and a great selection of live auction items. Those items include works by local artists Linda Israel and Karen Vance; unique outings and classes such as a breakfast boat ride and history tour of Lake Granby or a personal cooking class in your home with former Stillwater grill owner and chef Jean-Claude Cavalera; and some amazing travel opportunities such as a two-day/one-night excursion on the Rocky Mountaineer train or a trip to San Diego to sail on an America’s Cup yacht. There will also be a wine pull for a $20 cash contribution that night, featuring an extensive selection of premium wines, one of which will include a $50 bonus.

We are excited about the new venue, the historic Grand Lake Lodge, which is known for spectacular sunset views of town and the lakes. Tickets are $80 per person for Friends members and $90 for others, and are available until July 1 at all library branches and at the Friends website http://www.fogcl.org .

To become a Friends member or to make a donation visit http://www.fogcl.org , and please visit us at the July 4th book sale, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Granby Library Community Room.



The Friends organization is proud to be associated with the outstanding library system we are so fortunate to have in Grand County. We thank everyone at the district and branch libraries for their work on behalf of the children, adults, and visitors to Grand. We hope you share our enthusiasm for supporting early literacy and children’s programs. See you all at Tops!