Comedy Night comes to Grand Lake

John Novosad and Nancy Norton will be performing Jan. 1 at the Grand Lake Community House.

Courtesy photos

Straight from the Comedy Works in Denver, John Novosad and Nancy Norton will be in Grand Lake for one night only.

The two shows will be 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Jan. 1 at the Grand Lake Community House with doors opening a half hour before. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at http://www.grandartscouncil.com or at the RE/MAX office in Grand Lake.

The show sold out last year so folks are encouraged to buy their tickets early. Both shows are rated PG-13 and alcohol will be served.

Novosad has performed in clubs, theaters and bars across the country for over 30 years, making his network television debut on “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson.” He won the Laughing Skull Comedy Festival in 2016 and the Laughlin Laugh Festival in 2015, and has performed at the Comedy Exposition in Chicago, the High Plains Comedy Festival in Denver and the Aspen Laff Fest.

Norton has toured internationally to Europe, Asia and Iceland after working for many years as a registered nurse. She has been a regular headliner at Comedy Works in Denver since 1992 and has been featured on Amazon Prime Video, “Evening at the Improve” on A&E, “Nickmom Night Out” on Nickelodeon and in her one-woman show.

The Grand Arts Council is a nonprofit with a mission to promote the arts in Grand County.