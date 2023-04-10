Comment on Grand County’s wildfire protection plan through April 16
Grand County released the first draft of its 2023 Community Wildfire Protection Plan on April 3, opening a public comment period that runs until April 16. Links to the draft plan and comment form are available at Bit.ly/GCWildfirePlan.
The county and SWCA Environmental Consultants, the company hired to develop the plan, held two public meetings to engage with community members before the release of the draft. The plan will be finalized in May.
The plan’s goals include reducing hazardous fuels, increasing public outreach and education, reducing structural ignitability and increasing fire response capacity to avoid or mitigate catastrophic wildfires.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.