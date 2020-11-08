Commercial real estate company opens in Grand
Sanderson Commercial Real Estate announced Thursday the company would be opening an office in Grand County.
Sanderson Commercial is currently marketing two properties in Grand County for sale, including the Granby Visitors Center and the Winter Park Olympic Village, according to a news release.
The company was founded by former Granby resident John Sanderson, who said he’s eager to get back to the mountains.
“The time is right,” Sanderson said in the release. “I firmly believe that the future of Grand County is bright, and I am committed to providing excellent commercial real estate services to the community.”
In 2020, the company had around $30 million in sales and leasing transactions around Colorado, the release adds.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User