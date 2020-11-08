Commercial real estate company opens in Grand

Sanderson Commercial is selling the Winter Park Olympic Village, a 20-unit apartment complex outside Granby.

Courtesy John Sanderson

Sanderson Commercial Real Estate announced Thursday the company would be opening an office in Grand County.

Sanderson Commercial is currently marketing two properties in Grand County for sale, including the Granby Visitors Center and the Winter Park Olympic Village, according to a news release.

The company was founded by former Granby resident John Sanderson, who said he’s eager to get back to the mountains.

“The time is right,” Sanderson said in the release. “I firmly believe that the future of Grand County is bright, and I am committed to providing excellent commercial real estate services to the community.”

In 2020, the company had around $30 million in sales and leasing transactions around Colorado, the release adds.