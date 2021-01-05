Commissioner Linke named BOCC chairman

At the first Grand County commissioners meeting of the year, Commissioner Merrit Linke was appointed as chairman of the board.

Linke takes over as chair from Commissioner Kristen Manguso. The position rotates annually.

In other start of the year business, the board voted to have Ed Moyer to continue as the acting county manager. Christopher Leahy was reappointed as county attorney.

Commissioners Linke and Rich Cimino will be sworn in to office next week after both were re-elected in November.