Commissioner Merrit Linke receives Club 20 award

Left to right: Current Club 20 chairman Brad McCloud presents Grand County Commissioner Merrit Linke with the Club 20 Chairman's Award.

Club 20/Courtesy Photo

During a recent Club 20 meeting, Commissioner Merrit Linke received the Chairman’s Award, recognizing his past service as a chairman of the organization.

“This (award) was given by the current chair to me for above and beyond service,” said Linke, during the April 18 board of county commissioners meeting.

Linke spent two years in Club 20 learning about the leadership team, then served as chairman of the executive committee from 2020-22. He will now will serve as past chair for the next two years.

He currently serves as a board member representing Grand County.

According to the website, Club 20 is a coalition of individuals, businesses, tribes and local governments in Colorado’s 22 western counties. The group is organized for the purpose of speaking with a single unified voice on issues of mutual concern for Colorado communities, including at the local, state and federal level. They advocate for Western Slope issues such as highway maintenance, land management, watershed health, childcare and more.