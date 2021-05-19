Commissioners look at nonprofit sales tax requirements

Grand County commissioners are considering exempting nonprofits from having to collect county sales taxes.

County Clerk Sara Rosene explained to commissioners on Tuesday that a nonprofit’s sales are not subject to the state sales tax if its sales don’t exceed $45,000 in a year. Local nonprofits still have to collect and remit county and municipal sales taxes, however, and Rosene wanted to know if commissioners would like to change that.

Commissioners would only have the right to exclude nonprofits from the county’s 1.3% sales tax, not town-imposed sales taxes. To qualify for an exemption, a group would need to be a registered nonprofit.

Rosene said she supports the move, as she feels it would benefit both nonprofits and the county as a whole.

“Not needing to collect and remit sales tax really helps because it goes back into our community,” Rosene said.

County commissioners were also in support, feeling that many nonprofits already function without collecting sales tax and that it makes sense to legitimize that.

“This would truly legalize how the majority of nonprofits are already doing it,” Commissioner Kris Manguso said.

Commissioners directed staff to research how to implement this change with further discussions planned and a possible workshop.