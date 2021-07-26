Commissioners seek input on Gore Range renaming

The Board of Grand County Commissioners is planning a public comment session for a proposal to rename the Gore Range to the Nuchu Range.

Last fall, Summit County Commissioners kicked off the renaming process by approving a resolution proposing Nuchu Range as the new name to the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board.

Nuchu Range means Ute’s Range. The name change was proposed by former Summit County Commissioner Karn Stiegelmeier after leaders from the Northern Ute, Southern Ute and Ute Mountain Ute tribes selected the new name, which is meant to honor the tribes and their history in the area.

The state advisory board then solicited input from Grand, Eagle, Jackson and Routt counties on the proposal.

At the July 20 board meeting, Commissioners Kris Manguso and Richard Cimino expressed the desire to hear from constituents about the proposal. Commissioner Merrit Linke was not present for the discussion.

An update on the conversation is scheduled on Tuesday and the board is expected to schedule a public comment session.

Cimino serves on the advisory board and plans to recuse himself from any correspondence or county decision, though he encouraged Manguso and Linke to send in thoughts on the county’s behalf.

Grand County must send its comments to the advisory board before Sept. 15.