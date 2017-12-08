Community briefs: Toy drives around the county

Grand Lake Plumbing and Heating toy, coat and food drive

Grand Lake Plumbing and Heating is sponsoring a toy, coat, and food drive benefiting Mountain Family Center's Holiday Gift Program for the third year. Each year has been very successful and last year we delivered a pick-up full of toys. Mountain Family Center's Holiday Gift Program began in 2000, and they have been giving out coats and clothes to those in need for many years longer than that. The program continues to grow each year. With support from the community, Mountain Family Center was able to provide gifts for 115 families/314 children in 2016 and are on track to reach a similar number this year. The program offers mutual benefits for everyone involved- from the community members who purchase gifts, to the sites who host the tubs, Grand Lake Plumbing delivering the donations, to the families and children who receive gifts, to the Mountain Family Center staff who get the joy of coordinating it all. Mountain Family Center is still accepting sponsors to buy specific gifts from family wish lists through Monday, December 8th. Anyone interested can email katie@mountainfamilycenter.org. Otherwise, the "gift room" is open from December 11th-December 21st for families who missed the signup for the main program. Donations of gift cards (Amazon, iTunes, Target, Walmart, etc.) for older children and teenagers who shop the gift room are also greatly appreciated, and family board games and sports equipment are always very popular items as well.

We would like to continue this success with your support Grand County. Consider dropping off a donation of toys, coats, or food to any of the following sites listed below. Grand Lake Plumbing and Heating is looking forward to delivering even more donations this year to make this Holiday season shine.

Donations are gladly accepted at the following sites: ACE Hardware in Granby; Granby Town Hall; Chamber of Commerce in Granby, Grand Lake, Kremmling, Winter Park/Fraser; Grand Mountain Banks in Granby, Grand Lake, Kremmling, Fraser; Grand Lake Plumbing and Heating in Grand Lake.

Shining Stars Foundation raising cheer for Annual Toy Drive

The holidays can be a financially stressful time for any family. Now imagine this stress coupled with a seriously ill child to care for and stacks of expensive medical bills to pay. This is the holiday forecast for many of the Shining Stars families this year.

Recommended Stories For You

To help alleviate this holiday stress and turn it into holiday cheer, the Shining Stars Foundation hosts a toy drive and a holiday party each December. During the holiday party, children facing cancer or another life- threatening illness and their siblings can pick out toys to take home free of charge. The party also features a delicious holiday meal, carol singers and a gift card for each family. The event allows our families to come together and celebrate life, and the toys provide some relief for families under immense financial stress due to expensive medical treatments. For some children, these are the only gifts they will receive this holiday season.

Help make the holidays shine a little brighter for these deserving children. From Nov. 14 through Dec. 14, we will be accepting unwrapped gift cards and new toys for children ages two to 20. If you can help, please do. You can drop off new, unwrapped toys at locations below.

The Shining Stars Foundation offers year round recreational and social programs for children with cancer or another life threatening illness. For more information, contact the Shining Stars Foundation at Office@ShiningStarsFoundation.org or 970-726-8009.

Local toy drive locations: A La Mode in Granby; Bank of the West in Fraser; Breeze at Ski Depot Sports in Winter Park; Community First Bank in Fraser; East Grand Middle School in Granby; Elevate Pilates in Winter Park; Mad Tatters Tatoo in Granby; Middle Park High School; Shining Stars Administrative Office in Tabernash; Studio 401 in Cooper Creek Square; Winter Park Christian School in Tabernash.