Community briefs: Ski with the NSCD

Ski with the local National Sports Center for the Disabled

Snow may finally be here, but volunteer training is already underway at the National Sports Center for the Disabled. The NSCD is still looking for more volunteers to make their Adaptive Ski and Ride programs successful this season.

Ski or ride with a purpose this year, and help make a difference in the lives of those who live with disabilities. Free lift tickets and season passes available depending on volunteer commitment level.

Interested in volunteering? Check out available volunteer opportunities on the NSCD website, NSCD.org, or call the volunteer office at 970-726-1546.