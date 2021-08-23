Community hike to highlight suicide prevention resources

The waterfall trail is one of a two hikes planned for the inaugural You Are Not Alone community event focusing on suicide prevention on Sept. 12 at Snow Mountain Ranch.

McKenna Harford/mharford@skyhinews.com

In recognition of Grand County residents who have been impacted by suicide, Middle Park Health, Mind Springs Health and Grand County Rural Health Network are hosting a suicide awareness hike in September.

The inaugural You Are Not Alone community hike will take place at 2 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the Legett Youth and Family Commons at Snow Mountain Ranch in Granby. There will be a loop hike, a 1.5-mile hike to Snow Mountain Ranch’s waterfall and a space for attendees to sit and reflect.

Booths featuring information, resources and support will be provided by Middle Park Health, Mind Springs Health, Grand Futures, Grand County Public Health, Tekoa Shalom, a peer specialist from East Grand Fire Department for first responders, Grand County Rural Health Network, faith leaders, Grand Advocates and Grand Beginnings.

Suicide Prevention Resources Colorado Crisis Services Hotline — 1-844-493-8255 or text ‘TALK’ to 8255 Mind Springs Health Granby — 970-887-2179 For more, go to healthygrandcounty.org/suicide-prevention-awareness/resources/ .

There will also be music provided by KFFR and food from Colorado Corndog Company, ​​Middle Park Meats food truck and Truepenny smoothies. T-shirts with the Colorado Crisis Hotline number, as well as local resources, will be available, as well as honor beads in a variety of colors representing the wearer’s relationship to suicide.

White beads signal a lost child; red means loss of a spouse or partner; gold is for loss of a parent; orange means loss of a sibling; purple beads show loss of a relative or friend; silver represent loss of a military member or first responder; green is a sign of personal struggle; teal is for those who support someone who has attempted suicide; and blue is the general color for suicide prevention supporters.

To sign-up in advance, go to healthygrandcounty.org/suicide-prevention-awareness/walk/. It’s not required to sign-up ahead of time, but pre-registered attendees will receive t-shirts.

The hike coincides with National Suicide Prevention week and month in Spetember.