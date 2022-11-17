Community invited to say goodbye to long-time residents on Nov. 20
The community is invited to say goodbye to long-time Grand County residents Skip and Carol Schroer, who will be leaving Hot Sulphur Springs for their second retirement in Montrose later in November. Skip taught social studies at Middle Park High School from 1970 until his retirement in 1996. Carol has been the beloved “story lady” at the Hot Sulphur Springs Library dating back to when it was still in its first location in a closet at the courthouse.
Church of the Eternal Hills will be giving the Schroers a sendoff during their Sunday service on Nov. 20, and they invite the community to join them. The worship service begins at 9 a.m., after which the Schroers will be celebrated during the coffee fellowship that will begin at about 10:15 a.m. Church of the Eternal Hills is located at 100 Meadows Boulevard (County Road 515) in Tabernash.
For more information, please call Jill Miles at Church of the Eternal Hills at 970-887-3603, or email jmiles@eternalhills.org.
