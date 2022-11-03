Community members are invited to support the Middle Park Boys soccer team at playoff send-off on Saturday
The Middle Park High School Boys Soccer team will travel to Coal Ridge High School in New Castle to play the Trojans on their home field in the quarterfinals of the Colorado 3A State Championships. To wish them luck, Middle Park will host a send-off celebration on Saturday morning, Nov. 5.
The team buses will leave at 9 a.m. from the high school, go down Sixth Street, turn onto Agate Avenue and head west on U.S. Highway 40. Middle Park Principal Cindy Rimmer wrote in an email that she hopes community members can make it out to show support for the team.
The Panthers entered the 32-team tournament as the 22-seed and pulled off an upset 4-2 win over 11 seed DSST: College View and a 2-1 victory over 6-seed KIPP Denver Collegiate to reach the quarterfinal. If Middle Park upsets 3rd-seeded Coal Ridge, they will face either no. 2 seed Jefferson Academy or no. 7 seed Peak to Peak in the semifinals.
