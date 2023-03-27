Community members can help ‘Drop Hunger’

East Grand Fire Protection District crews place the Drop Hunger refrigerator on Lions Pond. Residents have until March 31 to guess when the fridge will fall through the ice. Ticket sales from those who register to guess will benefit Mountain Family Center.

Mountain Family Center/courtesy photo

Although temperatures might say otherwise, spring is officially here. This means the countdown to Mountain Family Center’s Drop Hunger campaign has begun.

This winter, Mountain Family Center placed a brightly orange-colored refrigerator on the Lions Club Pond in Fraser. Community members can register to guess when the fridge will fall through the pond. The person who guesses closest to the minute will receive half of the ticket sales, and Mountain Family Center will receive the other half.

Those ready to try their luck can register to guess at MountainFamilyCenter.org until March 31.

Mountain Family will use the funds to stock their two food pantries in Granby and Kremmling, as well as for other services, such as the children’s totes program. Since 2020, the nonprofit has seen an increase in community members experiencing hunger.

In 2020, there were 9,053 visits to the Mountain Family’s food pantries. There were 8,478 visits in 2021 and 11,149 in 2022. In January 2023, Mountain Family counted 912 visits to the pantry.

In Grand County, 8.7% of community members face hunger each day. According to Hunger Free Colorado , 16% of Colorado children and 33% of Coloradans face food insecurity, meaning they struggle to access nutritious food.

Drop Hunger is in partnership with the Fraser River Valley Lions Club, the Town of Fraser and the East Grand Fire Protection District #4.

The Drop Hunger refrigerator waits to fall through Lions Pond as the weather warms.

Mountain Family Center/Courtesy Photo

Editor’s Note: The author of this article, Meg Soyars, is the community programs coordinator with the Mountain Family Center.