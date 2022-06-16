A warmup to July 4th fireworks
Grand County photographer Ed Bennett snapped this shot of fireworks at the 57th annual Hot Sulphur Days Celebration on June 10, 11 and 12. Bennett said the fireworks are the main attraction on the last night, and that a bystander told him he has been watching the fireworks for 21 years and they are always good.
