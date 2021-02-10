Adoption success
For all those Cali fans waiting for her to get adopted, well that day was Feb. 4. She was on a three week trial and she did great. The person was celebrating his birthday and one of his gifts was doing the final adoption on Cali. It took almost 9 months for her to find her forever home but she finally did and they both couldn’t be happier. Best of luck Cali!
