Grand pro attends prestigious women’s summit
A conference that gathers some of the nation’s top female financial advisors and leading industry decision-makers recently extended one of its invitations to Jan Knisley, a local financial advisor with Edward Jones.
The Barron’s Women Advisors Summit is billed as one of the best in the country as it brings together some of the top minds in the wealth-management industry to facilitate a free-flowing exchange of information, ideas and insights among the industry’s most accomplished female advisors.
The event was designed and presented by Barron’s-ranked advisors and industry leaders. It included discussion on the challenges facing the wealth management industry, strategies for improving outcomes and ideas for growing business.
The summit was Dec. 7-11, during which Knisley had the opportunity to share ideas, grow professionally and network.
“This was an amazing learning opportunity, and I am thankful I had this chance to learn from my peers,” Knisley said.
