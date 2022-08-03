Horses’ hooves kick off 106th Middle Park Fair and Rodeo

Competitor Anna Ledezma trots her horse beneath the backdrop of the Kremmling cliffs during the Middle Park Fair and Rodeo's horse show.

Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News

Middle Park Fair and Rodeo officially kicked off this weekend, with 4-H members from both Grand and Summit County showing off the hard work they’ve put into their projects, at the fair.

The projects reflect the 4-H’ers diverse interests and skills, from horsemanship to rabbit raising to photography. On Sunday, July 31, 4-H’ers and their horses headed to the arena for the Fair and Rodeo’s first big show. Riders displayed their reigning skills as they executed pivots and back ups, loping and trotting their horses in front of the judges. These maneuvers are a legacy of the American West, where cowboys and their horses had to perform precise yet quick movements when working cattle. The riders’ skills, impressive for spectators watching from the stands, help create a bond between them and their horses as they seamlessly circle the arena.

Other shows this week have included speed events, the dog show and cat show. During the dog show, 4H’ers and their proud pups stepped in the arena. Dogs followed commands such as sit, lay down, and stay, looking intently at their owners for the next cue. Kids displayed their training skills and how well they performed for an audience.

After man’s best friend got a time to shine, the cats had their turn. 4H’ers were judged on how well they handled their cats, as well as how they designed and decorated their cat’s crate. The kids displayed their cats to the judge, then answered questions about their project and 4-H. Although being in front of an audience while displaying an animal can be a nerve-wracking experience for some, 4-H’ers in both the dog and cat shows demonstrated poise and confidence.

For anyone who may have missed the livestock shows so far, there is still much to come at the Middle Park Fair Grounds as the event runs until August 7. The Junior Livestock Sale on August 6 will give buyers a chance to help 4-H’ers purchase their animals for next year.

The youngest cowgirls and cowboys can compete in the Junior Rodeo on August 4, and a Colorado Pro Rodeo Association rodeo on August 7 will have the event go out bucking. Look for a luncheon, pie, cookie and salsa cookoffs, a horseshoe tournament, ranch rodeo calcutta and Western BBQ, plus plenty of live music and kids’ games. We’ll be out reporting at the fair and rodeo grounds this week, so check back for more on Friday.