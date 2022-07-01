Light up your July Fourth weekend with these events from around Grand County

Fireworks over Kremmling last summer. Check out Grand County's Fourth of July events on page 3.

Meg Soyars / For Sky-Hi News

Winter Park/Fraser

9 a.m.— Run for Independence

Burn calories on this 5K run/walk that starts at the Gondola Plaza at Winter Park Resort and winds down the beautiful Fraser River Trail, through green forests and open valleys and the Town of Winter Park, and finishes at the Rendezvous Event Center. Register in person and/or pick up your bib in advance at the Winter Park Information Center from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 2, or from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. Race day packet pickup and day-of registration are from 7-8:30 a.m. at the Gondola Plaza at Winter Park Resort on Monday, July 4.

5 p.m. — Fourth of July Celebration

Celebrate independence with a free concert in Rendezvous Event Center. Pack a picnic and grab your spot in the grass to enjoy a cornhole tournament, bocce ball, or the complimentary photo booth. There will be games for all ages to enjoy prior to The Fabulous Thunderbirds concert. The evening ends with a laser show (in lieu of fireworks) featuring DJ Jen G.

5:30-7:20 p.m. with music by DJ Jen G

6:00 p.m. Lawn games and inflatable activity centers

7:20-9:00 p.m. The Fabulous Thunderbirds perform

9:00 p.m. DJ Jen G Dance Party followed by Laser Show (in lieu of fireworks)

Granby

7-10:30 a.m. — EAA fly-in and pancake breakfast

Enjoy breakfast on the tarmac at the Granby Airport. All proceeds go to the annual fundraiser to send young people to the EAA Air Academy summer camps and provide scholarships to local graduates pursuing a career in aviation fields

10:30 a.m. — Gut buster 5K color run

Open to anyone and everyone, this year’s run strictly for fun (not timed). Look for color stations along the course, as hit the Slip N Slide station to cool off. Register at Active.com/granby-co/running/distance-running-races/34th-annual-granby-gut-buster-5k-color-run-2022

Noon to 2 p.m. — Community cookout at Moffat Railroad Museum

Stop by the museum for a barbecue meal ($24) or hot dog meal ($14), plus lawn games for the whole family. Meal price includes admission to the museum.

2:30-9:30 p.m. — Rocky Mountain music series

Spend the afternoon at Granby Ranch for live music, food and drink, and family activities. Music from 3-9 p.m.

7 p.m. — Rodeo

Come to Flying Heels Arena for the rodeo, for bull riding, roping, barrel racing, games for the kids and more. Purchase tickets at DestinationGranby.com/events/4th-of-july.

Grand Lake

All day — Town activities, live music and fireworks over the lake

The Town of Grand Lake invites visitors to its 30-minute fireworks display over Colorado’s largest natural lake (pending any change in fire restrictions). Take in multiple activities around town, like live music throughout the restaurants. Then sit in the sand and watch the night sky light up.

Kremmling

6-10 p.m. — Fire up the cliffs

Billed as the best fireworks display in the mountains of Colorado, Kremmling’s unique celebration begins at 6 p.m. in the Town Square with a barbecue dinner, home-baked pies, live music and games for kids, and ends with a spectacular fireworks display off the cliffs at dark.