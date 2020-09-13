Pet of the week
Hey there! My name is Capone. I am a 4-year-old, pit bull and sharpei cross. I know sit, down, shake and rollover. I do need some work on walking on a leash. I use to just roam free so didn’t have much practice on a leash. I need lots and lots of exercise and someone who can give me tons of attention. Please call the shelter at 970-887-2988 if you are interested in meeting me.
