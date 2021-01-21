Pet of the week
Hello! My name is CW and I am a 1-year-old, spayed female looking for my forever home. I was found as a stray and no one claimed me so I am now up for adoption. I have a quirky personality. I sometimes have an attitude but other times I want to be loved. Depends on the day, or I should say minute. Please call the shelter at 970-887-2988 for more info and to make an appointment to meet me.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Pet of the week
Hello! My name is CW and I am a 1-year-old, spayed female looking for my forever home. I was found as a stray and no one claimed me so I am now up for adoption.…