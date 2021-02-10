 Pet of the week | SkyHiNews.com
Pet of the week

Hi there! My name is Rico. I’m a 1-year-old, neutered male, husky cross. I unfortunately was kenneled a lot of my life so never got to release my husky energy. I will need a lot of training and patience from my new family, but I promise I will make an awesome companion. Call the shelter at 970-887-2988 for more information on me.

