Pet of the week
Hi there! My name is Koda and I am an 11-month-old, husky and lab cross. I have a great personality and a lot of energy. My new owner needs to be very active. I do know some basic obedience but I still have a lot to learn. Please call the shelter at 970-887-2988 if you want more information on me.
