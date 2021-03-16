Pet of the week
Hi there! My name is Kai and I’m about a year old, spayed female. The shelter doesn’t have much history on me, but so far have figured out that I need to go to a house that does not have other dogs. I would be best in a family that has either no children or older children. I am startled easily by noises so I need someone who will be patient with me and work through some of my fears. Please call the shelter at 970-887-2988 if you have questions about me.
