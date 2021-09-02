Pet of the week
I’m Nikita, or as the Grand County Animal Shelter calls me Nikki, and I’m a very good girl. I’m a Husky cross that is about 4.5 years old. I love the water and playing fetch. I like cats and seem to like most dogs. Give the shelter a call at 970-887-2988 to learn more about me.
