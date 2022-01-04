Pet of the week
Hi there! This is Winter. She is around a 9-10-year-old, spayed female. She was found as a stray and no one has called to claim her. Winter is a sweetheart and loves to be brushed. She seems very tolerable of dogs and seems to be fine with cats. Please call the Grand County Animal Shelter at 970-887-2988 if you would like to meet her and give an older cat the love she deserves.
