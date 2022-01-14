Pet of the week
Meet Loki. He is around 5 years old. Loki is a very friendly cat who loves his people. He needs to go to a home without other cats. He seems to be fine with dogs. Give the Grand County Animal Shelter a call at 970-887-2988 if you are interested in him.
