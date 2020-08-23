Pet of the week
Meet Cassidy. She is an 8-year-old German shepherd. She was surrendered by her owner and is very sad. Cassidy needs to be the only dog. She may get along with certain dogs but the shelter isn’t 100% sure. She is a very loyal dog and wants to find her new human. Please call the shelter at 970-887-2988 if you want to learn more about her.
