Pole Creek Ladies go for the birdies
The Pole Creek Ladies golf league played a Tweet Tweet tournament in the drizzling rain on Sept. 2, and the players who netted the most birdies or better won.
The winners were (first flight) 1. Maggy Helm, 6 birdies; 2. (tie) Katie Simpson, Pat Wischmann and Deb Kohlwey, 4 birdies; (second flight) 1. Cindy Moynahan, 5 birdies; 2. Mary Brooks, 4 birdies; 3. (tie) Linda Moore and Julie Richards, 3 birdies; (third flight) 1. Beth Daniel, 6 birdies; 2. (tie) Jeanne Anne MacDonald and Candice Kiesow, 4 birdies.
