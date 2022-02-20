Poll: Do you think Grand County towns should lift their marijuana moratoriums?
Last week’s Sky-Hi News question and results are as follows.
What do you think is the biggest struggle for Grand County businesses right now? (301 votes)
• Getting and retaining employees — 70%
• Inflation — 13%
• Too much reliance on tourism — 11%
• Commercial landlords increasing prices — 6%
Answer this week’s question below.
