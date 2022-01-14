Poll: What new business would you most like to see in Grand County?
Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows.
Best way to spend a snow day? (169 votes)
• Enjoying a locals-only ski day! — 39%
• Literally anywhere but on the roads — 34%
• Bundled up inside — 20%
• Building snowmen and sledding — 7%
Answer this week’s question below.
Sky-Hi News poll question
Loading …
Poll: What new business would you most like to see in Grand County?
