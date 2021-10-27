 Reader photo: Library Friends of the Year | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Reader photo: Library Friends of the Year

Community Community |

Sky-Hi News staff report
news@skyhinews.com

Ashlyn Munn, 9, right, and Victoria Shockey, 9, were recognized at the Oct. 23 annual meeting of the Friends of Grand County Library as the Friends’ 2020-21 Volunteers of the Year. The girls created bookmarks and sold them for $1 and $2 each during a Grand Lake three-day book sale at August’s Buffalo Barbecue event. In total they raised $100 to support area libraries.
Friends of Grand County Library/courtesy photo

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 
Community
See more