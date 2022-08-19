Results are in for Middle Park Fair and Rodeo winners after fair’s 106th year
Middle Park Fair and Rodeo rounded out another successful year, offering livestock shows, rodeos and a royalty pageant, plus competitions like the dress-your-pet show, salsa showdown and commissioner’s cookie contest. The results are in, and many hard-working 4-H and FFA members went home with ribbons in the top 6 placings in their category.
For a full list of results from the livestock shows and competitions, visit MiddleParkFairAndRodeo.com. The junior livestock sale on Aug. 6 gave buyers a chance to show support for the kids who participated. To view photos from the sale, visit ColinLowePhotography.com. The Fair and Rodeo will return for its 107th year in 2023 from Aug. 6-13.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User