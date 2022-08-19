Results are in for Middle Park Fair and Rodeo winners after fair’s 106th year

4-H’er Madison Mullinex with her father, Jake Mullinex. Madison won Grand Champion in the market beef category at the Middle Park Fair & Rodeo. During Saturday’s Livestock Sale, she earned $10,500 thanks to winning bidder Colorado Custom Services. Generous proceeds from the sale helped kids continue to pursue their projects in 4-H or FFA.

Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News

Middle Park Fair and Rodeo rounded out another successful year, offering livestock shows, rodeos and a royalty pageant, plus competitions like the dress-your-pet show, salsa showdown and commissioner’s cookie contest. The results are in, and many hard-working 4-H and FFA members went home with ribbons in the top 6 placings in their category.

For a full list of results from the livestock shows and competitions, visit MiddleParkFairAndRodeo.com. The junior livestock sale on Aug. 6 gave buyers a chance to show support for the kids who participated. To view photos from the sale, visit ColinLowePhotography.com. The Fair and Rodeo will return for its 107th year in 2023 from Aug. 6-13.