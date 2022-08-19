 Results are in for Middle Park Fair and Rodeo winners after fair’s 106th year | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Results are in for Middle Park Fair and Rodeo winners after fair’s 106th year

Community Community |

  

4-H’er Madison Mullinex with her father, Jake Mullinex. Madison won Grand Champion in the market beef category at the Middle Park Fair & Rodeo. During Saturday’s Livestock Sale, she earned $10,500 thanks to winning bidder Colorado Custom Services. Generous proceeds from the sale helped kids continue to pursue their projects in 4-H or FFA.
Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News

Middle Park Fair and Rodeo rounded out another successful year, offering livestock shows, rodeos and a royalty pageant, plus competitions like the dress-your-pet show, salsa showdown and commissioner’s cookie contest. The results are in, and many hard-working 4-H and FFA members went home with ribbons in the top 6 placings in their category.

For a full list of results from the livestock shows and competitions, visit MiddleParkFairAndRodeo.com. The junior livestock sale on Aug. 6 gave buyers a chance to show support for the kids who participated. To view photos from the sale, visit ColinLowePhotography.com. The Fair and Rodeo will return for its 107th year in 2023 from Aug. 6-13.

Community
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User