Rocky Mountain Rep offers NYE performance

To close out 2020, Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre’s New Year’s Eve show features alumni Stephanie Hansen and Caleb Baze.

Patrons can stream the New Year’s Eve performance this year. Admission is $25. Go to rockymountainrep.com or call 970-627-5087. The performance will stream live at 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve, and then it will be available on demand through Jan. 4.

After joining the RMRT Artists’ Colony this summer and hosting their very own patio performance, Hansen and Baze are excited to return to Grand Lake.

Hansen made her first appearance at Rocky Mountain Rep in 2011 and appeared in subsequent shows through 2014. Some of her favorite roles were Rosemary in “How to Succeed In Business Without Really Trying,” Irma in “Anything Goes,” Suzy in “The Marvelous Wonderettes” and Janice in “Hands On A Hardbody.” She has choreographed several shows at Rocky Mountain Rep including “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” for which she was nominated for a Henry Award along with Jeff Duke for their choreography.

Hansen has also appeared on theatrical stages in Chicago and co-founded the children’s company Bright Lights Theatre where she is the resident choreographer and music director.

Patrons will remember Baze from his debut at Rocky Mountain Rep in 2016, in the ensemble for “Disney’s The Little Mermaid,” as Drew in “Rock of Ages,” and as Charles in “Titanic.” A Chicago-based actor, Caleb has performed at the Marriott Theatre’s “Spring Awakening” and “The World Premiere of October Sky,” Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre’s productions of “A Marvin Hamlisch Songbook” as a featured volcalist and “Jesus Christ Superstar” as Simon, and Chicago Lyric Opera’s production of “Jesus Christ Superstar.”