Victoria Village Master Planning Workshop Series￼
The Victoria Village Master Planning Workshop Series will take place at Fraser Historic Church at 107 Eisenhower Drive in Fraser. Attendees will be able to provide their input.
Meeting dates are as follows:
- Wednesday, Feb. 22 is project initiation and orientation from 4–5:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 15 is visioning and programming from 4–5:30 p.m.
- Thursday, April 13 is preliminary master plan alternatives from 4–5:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, May 17 is the final master plan 4–5:30 p.m.
