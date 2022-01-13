What’s up this week in Grand

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.

Friday, Jan. 14

Art Display — throughout January at Fraser Valley Library in the Urban Community Room. See Suzanne Martino’s visual journal.

GCHA hosts artist Jessie Nelson — throughout January at Cozens Ranch Museum. On display and available for purchase during normal museum hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays.

Makerspace Madness — 1-3 p.m. at fraser Valley Library. Explore the building and construction kit this month in the conference room.

Snowga — 4 p.m. at Winter Park Resort plaza stage. Free 30 minute class accompanied by music.

Cranmer Community Dinner — 4:30-7 p.m. at Cranmer Chappel. All are welcome to get a free meal. Due to COVID, meals will be take-out only.

Celebrate Recovery — 6:45 p.m. at Grand River Assembly Church. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. before the weekly meeting. For more, 970-887-9784.

Stalwart Classical Duo — 7 p.m. at the Church of Eternal Hills. Two world class soloists, Ilya Yakusnev and Thomas Mesa, combine for a powerhouse duo with international flair. Buy tickets online at grandconcerts.org or at the door.

Saturday, Jan. 15

Storytime — 10 a.m. at Granby Library. Join Ms. Tess and Ms. Cindy for rhymes, songs, stories and more.

Passport to Safety — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Granby Ranch Base Lodge. Visit the four stations located around the mountain at Granby Ranch to collect prizes and gain knowledge about Mountain Safety.

Health Coverage Free Enrollment Assistance — 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Middle Park Health-Granby. Free assistance. Schedule an in-person, masked appointment by calling 970-531-4769.

Beginner Ukulele Lessons — 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Kremmling Library. Offered by the Grand County Blues Society, teens and adults are invited to make some music and learn a new hobby. Limited to 12 participants. Registration required.

Snowga — noon at Granby Ranch, Vista Ridge.

Kauffman House Museum tours — 1-4 p.m. at 407 Pitkin Street, Grand Lake. Tour the fascinating rustic Victorian hotel and family home loaded with authentic furnishing and countless displays of life at the turn of the century. Treats included in admission. $5 for adults, free for children.

Free tutoring with Francesca — 1-4 p.m. at Kremmling Library. All ages, all subjects, English as a second language. Reservations recommended, but walk-ins also welcome.

Beading Workshop — 2-3 p.m. at Juniper Library. Supplies provided for this teen/adult craft. Space is limited and registration is required.

Night skiing — 4-7 p.m. at Granby Ranch. Season pass, day-ticket and pack holders can access night skiing for free. Night-skiing-only tickets will be for sale at $20 for adults, $10 for kids at the ticket window only.

Free full moon/snowshoe tour — 8:30 p.m. meeting at Two Pines Supply. Bring your snowshoes or skis an enjoy the mountains in a whole new light. Two Pines Supply can provide gear, if needed. Pre-registration is required by Friday and needs a minimum of five participants. Call Granby Rec at 970-887-3961.

Sunday, Jan. 16

Passport to Safety — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Granby Ranch Base Lodge. Visit the four stations located around the mountain at Granby Ranch to collect prizes and gain knowledge about Mountain Safety.

Snowga — noon at Granby Ranch, Vista Ridge.

Live Music: Jon Fog — 1-3 p.m. at Bluebird Backcountry.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Fraser Valley Lions Club Meeting — 8 a.m at Carver’s in Winter Park.

COVID paid leave — 9:30-11 a.m. online. Join Employers Council attorney Tina Harkness and the Northwest Colorado Workforce Area for a free event where you’ll learn about employer responsibilities regarding paid leave, quarantine and vaccinations. Register at bit.ly/3HSEUNo.

Storytime — 11:15 a.m. at Kremmling Library. Join Ms. Emily for rhymes, stories, songs, movement and more.

LEGO Club— 4:15-5:15 p.m. at Kremmling Library. For students in grades three to five only. Limited to 10 participants and registration is required.

GCLD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m. at Granby Library or via Zoom.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Winter Park 101 — 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Winter Park Public Works building. A tour of the town’s latest facility.

Thursday, Jan. 20

Live music — 3-6 p.m. at Bluebird Bistro.

Teen Night Out — 7:30-10 p.m. at Granby Community Center. Teens 6th grade or older are invited to Teen Night at the Fraser Ice Box. Cost is $10 per person. Registration is required and can be done by calling 970-887-3961.

Friday, Jan. 21

Snowga — 4 p.m. at Winter Park Resort plaza stage. Free 30 minute class accompanied by music.

Saturday, Jan. 22

2022 Patroller Games — all day at Granby Ranch. Kids can compete with each other and the ski patrol team in games to bring home the gold. Guests can also watch from the base and cheer on the competitors.

Beginner Ukulele Lessons — 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Granby Library and 1:30-3 p.m. at the Fraser Valley Library. Offered by the Grand County Blues Society, teens and adults are invited to make some music and learn a new hobby. Limited to 12 participants. Registration required.

Geology Tour — 12:30 p.m. at Bluebird Backcountry. Led by a professor of geology, your tour will begin in the base area and meander up to the summit of West Bowl. This tour will last approximately two hours and will finish at the Perch. It is recommended for intermediate backcountry skiers. The tour is $20 and group size is limited to 8 people. Reserve your spot at BluebirdBackcountry.com.

Tech Night — 4 p.m. at West Grand High School. Laser tag, video games, board games, spy races and a spaghetti dinner. The cost is $15/person and all proceeds go to the West Grand Robotics program. Times for age ranges are as follows: 4-6 p.m., elementary school; 6-8 p.m., middle school; 7 p.m. to midnight, high school.

Sunday, Jan. 23

Snowga — noon at Granby Ranch, Vista Ridge.