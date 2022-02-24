What’s up this week in Grand

A skier competes in the annual Wells Fargo Ski Cup in 2021. The competitions return to Winter Park Resort this weekend.

Winter Park Resort / Courtesy photo

Friday, Feb. 25

Wells Fargo Ski Cup — all day at Winter Park Resort. AEC Challenge races. For schedule, go to nscd.org/events/46th-annual-wells-fargo-ski-cup.

Vaccine Clinic — 9 a.m. to noon at Middle Park High School. Ages 5+ for teachers, parents and students.

Snowga — 4 p.m. at Winter Park Resort plaza stage. Free 30 minute class accompanied by music.

Cranmer Community Dinner — 4:30-7 p.m. at Cranmer Chapel. All are welcome to get a free meal. Due to COVID, meals will be take-out only.

Feel Good Fridays — 6 p.m. at Tame Wellness. Free game night with card games, board games and more.

Celebrate Recovery — 6:45 p.m. at Grand River Assembly Church. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. before the weekly meeting. For more, 970-887-9784.

Ariel Quartet Concert — 7 p.m. at Church of the Eternal Hills. Buy tickets online or at the door.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Wells Fargo Ski Cup — all day at Winter Park Resort. Corporate Challenge races. For schedule, go to nscd.org/events/46th-annual-wells-fargo-ski-cup.

Warrior’s Scramble — 7 a.m.-2 p.m. at Williams Fork Reservoir. Register with Kacey at 970-389-0818 or email kaceyberes@yahoo.com .

Pond Hockey Classic — 8 a.m. at Grand Lake. Watch 45 three-person teams battle across five rinks on Grand Lake for the trophy and cash prize. Food and drinks served by One Love Rum Kitchen on the ice. For more or to register a team, go to gograndlake.com/pond-hockey-classic/.

Yoga — 9 a.m. at Grand Elk. A donation-based yoga session hosted by Tame Wellness.

Skijouring Clinic — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Devil’s Thumb Ranch. Learn to cross-country ski with your dog. For non-lodging guests, $50 for clinic only or $95 for package that includes harness, trail pass, ski rental and clinic. For registration or questions, call the activities center at 970-726-8231or email activities@devilsthumbranch.com .

Snowshoe Tour — 1 p.m. at Granby Ranch base. Free tours for season pass, day-ticket and pack holders, or $15 for snowshoe tour-only tickets. Rentals and lift ticket are available for $35.

Dog Training Tips and Tricks — 2 p.m. at Fraser Valley Library. Please leave your furry friends at home! Register at http://www.gcld.org , programs tab.

Sunday, Feb. 27

Wells Fargo Ski Cup — all day at Winter Park Resort. Kids Snowplow Sprint and the World Disabled Invitational. For schedule, go to nscd.org/events/46th-annual-wells-fargo-ski-cup.

Mindfulness Yoga — 11:30 a.m. at Tame Wellness. Free yoga practice featuring breathwork and meditation with a focus on trust. RSVP by texting 970-964-7959 up to a half-hour before the class.

Grand County Community of Writers— 1-3 p.m. at Granby Library Community Room. For more information, send email to gcwriters@gcld.org .

Monday, Feb. 28

Art and Audio — 6 p.m. at Tame Wellness. Listen to a podcast or audiobook while creating art or doing crafts.

Granby Library Bookclub — 6 p.m. at Granby Library. This month’s book is “The Madwoman Upstairs” by Catherine Lowell.

Thursday, March 3

Vaccine Clinic — 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. at Grand Fire in Granby. Pfizer vaccine will be offered for 5-11 year olds and 12 years and up. Moderna and Moderna booster and Janssen will also be offered.

Live music — 3-6 p.m. at Bluebird Bistro.

Movie Matinee — 4:30 p.m. at Granby Library. Watch “Encanto” with popcorn.

Candidate Meet and Greet — 6-8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Roastery in Fraser. A candidate question and answer session with Andrew Petersen, Katie Soles, Kaydee Fisher, Elizabeth Kurtak and Lewis Gregory with a free drink.