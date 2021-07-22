Comp Center’s Nordic director helps coach elite skiers

Twenty of the top cross-country skiers ages 17-20 from the western US get ready for rollerskiing in Park City, Utah as part of the recent Western Elite Group Camp. Winter Park Competition Center Nordic program director Bruce Manske helped coach the group.

Courtesy Bruce Manske

Winter Park Competition Center’s Nordic program director was selected to coach the recent Western Elite Group Camp in Park City, Utah.

Bruce Manske helped train 20 of the top cross-country skiers ages 17-20 from Colorado, California, Washington, Montana, Wyoming and California. The group gathered in Park City in anticipation of competing nationally and internationally this winter.

Manske was joined by cross country ski coaches from Crested Butte, Jackson Hole, Truckee and the US Ski and Snowboard Team.

Training sessions include an uphill run time trial, a double-poling time trial, and an agility course, along with technique and strength sessions, over-distance rollerskiing, and a goal setting presentation by Bryan Fish, the development director for US Ski and Snowboard.

“The REG Camp coaching experience will greatly help me to design programming that promotes youth development and creates a culture of skiing across the Fraser Valley,” Manske said in a statement.

This winter, the Winter Park Competition Center will offer several levels of cross-country ski programs including a learn to ski program, a learn to train program, and a learn to compete program.