Competition center Nordic coaches earn certifications

The Winter Park Competition Center was the host for the United States Ski and Snowboard Level 100 Nordic coach certification on-snow practicum on Friday.

Three comp center Nordic coaches and other USSS members completed the L100 on-snow practicum at Winter Park Resort. With the certifications of Timothy Archie, Ed Kimm and Jeffery Russell, the Winter Park Nordic program now has more Level 100 certified Nordic coaches than any other team in the Rocky Mountain Nordic region, according to a statement from the center.

The purpose of the course is to prepare Nordic coaches to effectively teach and develop beginning athletes within Nordic skiing programs across the country.

“Great coaching is more than just teaching the X’s and O’s of technical and tactical skill development,” Nordic Director Bruce Manske said in the statement. “Quality coaching includes having the skills to effectively deliver information to their athletes and the ability to establish meaningful connections with those athletes based on mutual trust and respect.”

During the on-snow practicum, coaches were evaluated on their ability to perform demonstrations, perform movement analysis, deliver technical and tactical knowledge, and deliver well structured and engaging lessons.