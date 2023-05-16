Concrete truck tips over and closes County Road 5
A concrete truck tipped over on County Road 5 between the electric plant and gravel pit, approximately at milepost 2, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. The road is closed in both directions while crews work to remove the truck.
The sheriff’s office wrote in social media posts that drivers can use U.S. Highway 40 as an alternate route. Communications Director Erin Opsahl wrote in an email that the road should reopen this afternoon.
