Congressional Art Competition open for submissions

The annual Congressional Art Competition accepts submissions from high schoolers across the country and declares a winner from each U.S. congressional district. Rep. Joe Neguse announced Feb. 22 that the Colorado 2nd Congressional District’s competition has opened for submissions.

High school students can submit art pieces through April 10 by filling out an online form and dropping their artwork off at one of the district’s offices. The closest office to Grand County is in Frisco (620 E Main St.).

The competition also has size requirements for the artwork, but accepts a wide range of two-dimensional art, as long as it does not violate U.S. copyright laws . The district winner’s art will be shipped to Washington D.C., where it will be on display in the U.S. Capitol for a year, alongside the other district winners.

The Congressional Art Competition started in 1982 and has received over 650,000 submissions since its inception.