Congressional art contest taking submissions
Grand County high school students with artistic talent are invited to enter Rep. Joe Neguse’s third Congressional Art Competition for a chance for their work to hang in the halls of Congress.
Interested high school students can submit a two-dimensional work of art through April 23 by emailing Jill Grano at Jill.grano@mail.house.gov.
“The competition has showcased tremendous talent and creativity over the last two years, and we look forward to seeing this year’s submissions,” Neguse said in a news release.
Per competition rules, the art must be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide and four inches deep, weighing no more than 15 pounds. Types of medium allowed include paintings, drawings, collages, photographs, prints, mixed media or computer generated.
The winning piece will be required to be mailed to Washington D.C. framed, while not going over the required measurements. It will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year with works from other students around the country.
The last two winners were Legacy High School students Jessica Raichle and Ollie Pol.
