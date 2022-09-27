Conservation district: ‘Help out during drought’

Grand County's drought scale shows the area is currently under Stage 1, which asks residents to limit outside watering to two days a week from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Grand County Drought Preparedness Committee / Courtesy photo

Other counties may be slowly and possibly temporarily coming out of the drought right now, but the Middle Park Conservation District stresses that Grand County remains in drought watch, due to indicators showing little change in local drought factors.

While summer was warm and wet, it is important to stress that we are still experiencing the driest 22-year period on record, experts say. The Drought Preparedness Committee is monitoring the situation closely and requests everyone to continue to practice water conservation measures detailed here at CO.Grand.co.us/DocumentCenter/View/19631/Appendix-B_Routine-Water-Conservation-Practices .

“Let’s all do our part to be the leader in water conservation and stewards of the headwaters of the Colorado River,” says a recent statement from the district.

Lastly, the Grand County Drought Preparedness Program has teamed up with Middle Park Conservation District and the Headwaters Center to co-sponsor “Watering the West: A Documentary Series.” It starts Sept. 30. Thos interested in attending can get tickets at HeadwatersRiverJourney.com/events/watering-the-west-a-documentary-series-at-the-headwaters-center .

Grand County’s Drought Preparedness Committee consists of members representing Grand County, water districts, towns, agricultural interests, golf courses and environmental groups who look at indicators and triggers and make recommendations to its members about which level of response they feel is most appropriate for the current climate conditions.

The committee meets at least once a month between the months of April and September.