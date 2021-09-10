Constitution Week kicks off Monday

El Jebel Shrine Pipe Band plays last year during Grand Lake’s US Constitution Week. The band will return next week along with the annual parade, fireworks and more.

Amy Golden/Sky-Hi News

Grand Lake’s 10th annual US Constitution Week promises six days of events including fireworks, live music and plenty of discussions.

All events are free and open to the public at the Grand Lake Center, unless otherwise noted.

On Monday, John Eastman kicks off the events with an 11:30 a.m. talk titled “Tectonic shifts at the Supreme Court.” At 5 p.m. Monday, Rob Natelson will discuss “Why the Contitution is Worth Defending.”

Tuesday begins with a 9 a.m. seminar for $20 from Natelson on “How to Read the Constitution.” At 5 p.m., Thomas Krannawitter will talk about “Mutual Civic Trust for a More Perfect Union.”

On 3 p.m. Wednesday, the public can join a live online trivia contest. Details available on the “Constitution Week” Facebook page and http://www.GrandLakeUSConstitutionWeek.com .

Seth Stern will give a talk on Second Amendment facts at 11:30 a.m. Thursday and Brian Blumenfeld will discuss “Reapportionment, Redistricting and Constitutional Government” at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Sept. 17’s event will be a 5 p.m. talk from Grant Martin on “Article V Convention of States.”

Sept. 18 will include the annual parade at 10:30 a.m. following by festivities in the town park beginning 11 a.m. with master of ceremonies, Kim Monson of 56 KLZ Radio, and El Jebel Shrine Pipe Band.

There’s a flyover scheduled at noon Sept. 18 and the American Patriot Award will be presented to Grand County coroner, Brenda Bock. Keynote speaker Joshua Dunn is scheduled to speak right after on “Trading Freedom for Security and the Psychology of Centralization.”

Dotsero plays at 2 p.m. and fireworks are scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Sept. 18.

Sept. 19 will include a worship service 10:30 a.m. in the town park followed by an 11 a.m. testimonial from Steven Watts of Dotsero.

For more, go to http://www.GrandLakeUSConstitutionWeek.com .