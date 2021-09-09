Containment continues to improve on Black Mountain Fire

Crews have the Black Mountain Fire 69% contained and the fire remains at 418 acres.

Black Mountain Fire/Courtesy photo

Firefighters have added new containment along the north edge of the Black Mountain Fire.

Containment is now at 69%, and there has been no growth in the fire perimeter. The fire size remains at 418 acres and has only grown 2 acres since Sept. 1.

On Wednesday, crews worked sections of the line, checking for heat, looking for smoke, and extinguishing hot spots. Officials said they’ll continue that effort Thursday as they look to add more containment on the west edge.

All current firefighting tactics revolve around a full suppression strategy, according to the most recent update..

While fire activity was minimal Wednesday, infrared data from a Multi-Mission Aircraft did pick up some isolated pockets of heat within the fire perimeter. On Thursday, crews planned to scout those areas and take action where needed.

Weather was expected to be a fire concern Thursday, as temperatures continue to increase with a high of 78 and humidity levels drop to as low as 9%. Officials said firefighters will be prepared to respond to any increased fire activity.

The fire broke out Aug. 29 eight miles northeast from Kremmling and was determined to be caused by lightening strike after investigators found a struck tree in the area.

The areas of K11, north of Parshall, and the west half HSS21, north of Hot Sulphur Springs, remain under pre-evacuation orders. To see the countywide evacuation map, go to http://www.co.grand.co.us/156/Office-of-Emergency-Management .