Contractors walked out, used foul language as Colorado’s school COVID testing struggled, emails reveal

In the first weeks of Colorado’s COVID-19 school testing program, a team hired to perform testing showed up late to their assignment at an elementary school in Montezuma County.

When they arrived, they couldn’t get their technology to work, refused to perform work their company was responsible for under its deal with the state and “used some pretty foul language” while on the job.

In a separate incident, also in September, another team for the same contractor, New York-based Mobile Health, “walked out of their job” in Swink School District just as the district was supposed to start testing, according to an email the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment received from a district employee.

The Colorado Sun obtained, through a request under the Colorado Open Records Act, more than 200 pages of email records from CDPHE related to COVID-19 testing in schools.

The emails provide a window into early dysfunction in Colorado’s federally funded COVID-19 school testing program, which has been slow to ramp up and attracted little student participation.

It is unknown whether there were other similar incidents that occurred under the program as the agency has not responded to a question about whether there were others, and CDPHE officials have withheld or redacted numerous records. They argue that some of their emails with a contractor can be considered “internal correspondence” and say that “to release this information would cause substantial harm to the public interest.”

