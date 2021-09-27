Cooper Creek mural creatures fund local nonprofits

Winter Park artist Shannon Foley Henn is painting a new mural at Cooper Creek Square to help raise money for three local nonprofits. Anyone can donate to Cooper Creek Creatures to have a customized line drawing version of themselves added to the artwork.

Cooper Creek Square / Courtesy photo

In partnership with Winter Park artist Shannon Foley Henn, Cooper Creek Square has debuted a public mural on the retail center featuring stick figures and animals representing donors participating in a new fundraiser.

Cooper Creek Creatures is a fundraiser for three local nonprofits chosen by the vendors of Cooper Creek Square — the Headwaters Trails Alliance, the Middle Park Medical Foundation and the Grand Foundation’s Brammer Family Fund.

Locals and visitors can donate to the fund and in return, Henn will paint them into a new mural running along the exterior of the Cooper Creek building from Christy Sports to Devil’s Craft. Creatures start at $100 and additional figures are $25.

Each creature, a line drawing of a person or animal, is customizable to age, activity and the number of people included. The creature will also include the name of the donors nearby.

Henn said the idea was to integrate the community into the mural while giving back. Donors can pick which of the three nonprofits they would like to give to or have their donation split between the three.

“Adults and children alike are going to have so much fun finding themselves and their neighbors hidden throughout the painting outside the stores and restaurants,” Henn said in a statement. “It’s like a living ‘Where’s Waldo’ in which Waldo is all your friends.”

Donors can customize their creatures by age, activity and number of people represented. So far, creatures can be seen biking, hiking, skiing, camping and fishing.

Cooper Creek Square / Courtesy photo

So far, creatures include stick figures skiing, biking, fishing, paddle boarding, hiking and flying a drone. According to Cooper Creek Marketing Director Stephanie Carey, the fund has already raised $2,000 with 100% of the money going to the featured nonprofits.

“The creative response has been amazing,” Carey said in a statement. “Seeing creatures doing a wide variety of things will add whimsy and fun to the mural.”

Carey said the plan is to continue adding creatures to the mural throughout the winter.

To participate, go to http://www.coopercreekcreatures.com .