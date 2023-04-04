Coroner identifies the 2 bodies found at Sun Outdoors in Granby
Granby Police Department discovered two bodies inside a vehicle parked at a Sun Outdoors RV site on the afternoon of March 31. Police were initially called to the scene for a welfare check at approximately 1 p.m. where they found two deceased occupants inside a commercial transport vehicle.
Grand County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 66 year old Stephen Donnelly and Tara Donnelly, age 59, both from Indiana.
The investigation is ongoing by the Granby Police Department and the Grand County Coroner’s Office. This is believed to be an isolated incident and there are no public safety concerns, according to police.
The causes of death are unknown at this time.
