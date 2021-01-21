Coroner ID’s woman killed in snowmobile crash

The Grand County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who died in a snowmobiling wreck on Sunday as Houston resident Judy Nguyen.

Around 9:20 a.m. Jan. 17, Grand County Search and Rescue, Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County EMS and Grand Lake Fire responded to the Idleglen trail system for a report of injured snowmobilers.

At the scene of the wreck, first responders performed CPR on Nguyen, 29, who later succumbed to her injuries. The other rider was taken out of the area with knee injuries.

According to search and rescue, not much is known about the wreck, though both riders were wearing helmets.

Conditions are not ideal for snowmobiling because of a lack of snow. Search and rescue crews noted that parts of the trail were bare Sunday with exposed gravel and rocks.