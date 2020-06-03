Coroner releases name of Grand County man killed on US 40
The Grand County Coroner’s Officer has identified the man found dead May 17 on US Highway 40 near Granby as 31-year-old Fernando Figureroa of Grand County.
The coroner’s office determined that Figureroa died of multiple blunt force injuries. The cause of death was listed as accidental.
At around 11:30 p.m. May 17, Colorado State Patrol discovered the scene of a car wreck near Granby on US 40, where a man’s body was in the road.
An initial investigation by the Granby Police, Fraser Winter Park Police and Grand County Sheriff’s Office found Figureroa had been a passenger in a car heading west.
According to police, he exited the car while it was moving during a domestic violence incident and was struck by another car, also heading west. At the time, a Granby police spokesperson said officials would investigate whether charges would be brought.
No charges have been filed at this time, but the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said it will be reviewing the evidence. The DA’s office declined to comment on the investigation.
